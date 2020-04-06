The Debate
Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor's Dating Timeline Proves They've Come A Long Way

Bollywood News

Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked-about couples of the industry and here is their interesting dating timeline. Read more

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. As per reports, Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he is dating Malaika Arora at the screening of India’s Most Wanted. Both the stars were seen posing happily as the paparazzi clicked them. Here's taking a look at their dating timeline.

The initial denial

Rumours about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started doing the rounds when the diva separated from her husband Arbaaz Khan. The duo denied their relationship for a long time. However, later, the duo themselves confirmed it.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Opens Up About The Time When She Was ‘skin-shamed’ In The Industry

Public appearances

The couple grabbed many eyeballs as they sat next to each other during the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Pictures and videos of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor walking hand-in-hand at various events started doing rounds on social media after that. In one of the Koffee with Karan episodes, the diva was asked about her favourite male performer. Maliaka Arora said that for her, it is Arjun Kapoor. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PeepingMoon (@peeping.moon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MissMalini Showbiz (@missmalinibollywood) on

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora To Shruti Haasan: Celeb-inspired Recipes To Try During Lockdown

Family Functions

The duo was spotted together attending several family functions together. Be it parties or dinner date, the couple started spending more time together. Have a look at it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

ALSO READ| Arjun Kapoor & Kartik Aaryan Share Throwback Pics; Their Hair Catches Netizens' Attention

Birthday Wishes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

New Year

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora neither accepted nor denied their relationship for a long time. However, nothing stopped the duo from making public appearances together. Since the duo has confirmed their relationship, rumours about their marriage were doing rounds until recently. However, both Arjun and Malaika have confirmed that marriage is not on the cards yet.

ALSO READ| Arjun Kapoor Wishes His ‘dancing Partner’ Belated Birthday With A Chubby Throwback Pic

 

 

First Published:
