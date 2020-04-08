Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Tuesday Date Night Partner And It Is Not Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor has been at his home since the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown was announced. The actor has taken upon himself to entertain his fans and followers through social media. An image posted by the actor yesterday on his Instagram story shows how he is spending his time at home.

Arjun Kapoor's date

Arjun Kapoor posted a picture on his Instagram story which includes an image of his TV. It shows the introductory page of the game FIFA 20 by EA Sports. The Gunday actor has a candle on a table in front of him. There is also a bottle of hand sanitizer along with his game controller on the table. Adding a caption to the post, Arjun said that it is a date night. He added, 'Main aur meri tanhaai', indicating he is all alone.

Arjun Kapoor has been using the time during the coronavirus lockdown doing various different activities. He is also able to spend some quality time with his dog Maximus. The actor keeps posting videos and boomerangs with his dog, showering some love to his pet. In a recent post, Arjun posted a video where he can be seen in the kitchen baking something for himself while Maximus is standing on his hind legs beside him. Adding the song Tune Maari Entriyan to the video, Arjun said that Maximus must be feeling nice as it was the first time he saw Arjun doing anything in the kitchen.

Source: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

