Arjun Kapoor Shares 'year In Rewind' After Testing COVID Positive; Varun Dhawan Reacts

While Arjun Kapoor was recently tested positive for COVID-19 along with his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and others, the actor expressed his gratefulness to the year as we are about to jump into 2022. The actor shared a nostalgic video clip on social media for all his fans in which he shared glimpses of his entire year in rewind.

While many fans praised Arjun Kapoor's video, Varun Dhawan took to the comments section and wished the actor to get well soon. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's video and see how exciting his year had been.

Arjun Kapoor depicts his 2021 in a few seconds

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video clip that depicted how his year went by and penned a thank you note to this year while welcoming 2022. The video began with a note that stated 'Feeling grateful for the year gone by' and shared s series of glimpses of the movies he featured in 2021 namely Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bhoot Police and Sardar Ka Grandson. He then added pictures of the Magazine covers he was featured on along with the commercials he was a part of and then shared other memorable glimpses of his life spent with his friends, family and loved ones. In the caption, he stated, "Thank you 2021 Coming thru 2022" (sic) with a hashtag 'Work In Progress'.

Numerous fans took to Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis for the actor on achieving so much during the entire year. As the actor was tested positive for COVID-19 recently, many fans also took to the comments section and asked him how he was doing while many others wished for him to get well soon. Some of the fans also mentioned how proud they were of him while others praised some of his movies released in 2021. Even actor Varun Dhawan dropped in a get well soon note for the actor. Take a look at some of the reactions to Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

On the work front

Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Ek Villian Returns, in which he will be sharing screen space with some of the prolific actors from the film industry namely John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and others. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie has been slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 8, 2022.

