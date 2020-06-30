Manish Raisinghan And Sangeita Chauhaan's Wedding Pictures Release Online; See Here

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan have finally tied the knot in a private ceremony in a Gurdwara in Mumbai. The couple had earlier announced their wedding date to be on June 30, 2020. As Manish and Sangeita enter marital bliss today, some of their early wedding pictures and videos are already doing the rounds on social media.

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan tie the knot

For the ceremony, Manish has opted for a white-colored sherwani which he has paired up with a printed traditional deep purple jacket. While Sangeita has opted for a beautiful dark pink embellished salwar kameez. She has also complimented the look with red bangles as well as a gorgeous maangtika.

But looking at the pictures, it is clear that the couple has abided by all the preventive measures during the ongoing pandemic situation. Manish can be seen wearing a white mask while Sangeita has chosen a dark pink cloth to cover her face. Take a look at their wedding look.

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan seek blessings

In one of the videos that have been going viral on social media, Manish and Sangeita can be seen immersed in prayer in a gurudwara wherein they tied the knot. Manish can be seen holding a sword as a part of the wedding ritual while two kaleeras can be seen tied in Sangeita's bangles. In another video, Manish and Sangeita can be seen taking their sacred pheras around the shrine at the gurudwara.

The couple can be seen having their mouths covered and adopting the required precautionary measures during their wedding ceremony. Manish can also be seen as striking a pose with his sister and brother-in-law in another picture. Take a look at the pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony.

Earlier today, Sangeita took to her social media to share a beautiful virtual wedding invite for all their fans. The invite had a drawing of two hands with their fingers getting intertwined with each other. The invite also had a lovely message which said, 'And in this moment, I swear we are infinite.' The wedding invite further announced that Manish and Sangeita are all set to tie the knot today.

