Kim Kardashian's Pet History; From Rocky The Boxer To White & Black Pomeranians

Kim Kardashian enjoys a massive fan following of over 175 million followers on Instagram, to date. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's life has always been in the news, from her controversies to her makeup line launches. However, one thing about Kim that not everybody is aware of is her love for her pets. Check out the pets she has had over the years:

Pets of Kim Kardashian

In 2007, when Kim Kardashian was dating Reggie Bush, the duo adopted a boxer, Rocky. The dog was also featured on her family show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. On the show, she also said that Rocky was mostly like her-cool, calm and goes with the flow. They apparently had split custody after their breakup, but Rocky hasn’t been seen with Kim since their breakup in 2010.

In 2009, Kim had found Princess, a white Chihuahua, outside of a nail salon. When she couldn't find her owner, Kim adopted the dog. Later on, she soon found out that Princess had health problems and needed surgery and constant care. However, due to the KKW Beauty owner's busy schedule, she wasn’t able to keep her, but luckily her vet’s assistant took Princess in, as per reports.

When Kim Kardashian started dating Kanye West, he gifted her a tiny fluffy white kitten. She was named Mercy after a song Kanye released at that time. Sadly, Kim Kardashian had to give up Mercy as she was allergic to her. Luckily, her sister Khloe’s assistant whose cat had then passed away took her in. Soon after her adoption, Mercy was found unconscious and rushed to an animal hospital.

Kim Kardashian's recent added up white and black Pomeranians to her family. The dogs are named Saké and Soba/Soy Sauce. Last year in September she made the announcement that these two pups were added to her family. On Instagram and Twitter, the mother-of-four shared a picture of her holding the two dogs. Kim also has another family Pomeranian, Sushi. Currently, Kim Kardashian is petting three dogs, Shushi, Saké and Soba/Soy Sauce.

Meet our new babies! We just need names! North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi. She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce. Please comment below any ideas you have!!!! pic.twitter.com/yhSTesjtst — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 20, 2019

