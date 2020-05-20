Arjun Kapoor Speaks About Boney Kapoor, Says 'Mom Wouldn’t Have Wanted Dad To Be Alone'

Arjun Kapoor in a recent interview spoke about his father Boney Kapoor and his relationship with Mona Shourie Kapoor. The actor is known for being candid in his interviews for which his fans simply love him. In an interview with a news portal, the actor spoke about how difficult things were for him to reconcile with his father and half-sisters.

Arjun Kapoor speaks about Boney Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor revealed that he initially found it really tough to reconcile with Boney Kapoor after Sridevi's sudden demise. He even found it tough to bond with his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the time, according to the news portal.

Arjun Kapoor mentioned that after Boney Kapoor split from his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, things got tough from thereon. the actor mentioned that the two families shared a cold equation with each other and thus, Arjun found it hard to be on cordial terms with his father.

However, things changed when Arjun Kapoor flew to Dubai to be with Boney Kapoor after Sridevi's death. The actor added that no one would have blamed him or his sister if he had not shown up. However, according to him, it was necessary for him to get rid of the past baggage and just show up for his father.

Arjun mentioned that at times, simply showing up is important while adding that it is equally difficult. He mentioned it is times like these one needs to be for each other and therefore he made up his mind to be there.

Arjun Kapoor further continued by saying that he did think of not going as no one would have judged him or his sister. He mentioned that given the circumstances, people would not have blamed them and would have understood and respect their decision if they decided to keep their distance. However, the thought of his mom struck him. It was then the actor decided that he would go to meet Boney Kapoor in Dubai, the news portal reported

Arjun Kapoor added that he knew that his mom, Mona Shourie Kapoor, would not want to leave Boney Kapoor alone in such a difficult situation. However, that actor maintained the fact that his loyalty was towards his mother; however, he said that her upbringing was such that he chose to go as that would be something his mother would want him to do for his father.

