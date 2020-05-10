Arjun Kapoor Shares His Thoughts In Mother's Day Video, Misses Mom Mona Shourie; Watch

Bollywood celebrities have actively shared pictures and memories of their mothers through social media updates on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10. Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor, however, had a 'thoda ajeeb' (little weird) and 'emotional' day as the social media updates posted by others reminded him of his mother, Mona Shourie, who passed away 8 years ago - just days before the release of Arjun's debut film.

Late in the evening, Arjun Kapoor shared his emotions through a video on Instagram as he wished 'all the amazing souls out there' a happy Mother's Day. In the video, it seemed as though the Gunday actor held back his tears as he advised his fans and followers to appreciate, respect, and love their mothers.

He captioned the post, "Dealing with Mother’s Day.. Rambling my thoughts out loud. Don’t mind but thoda ajeeb emotional type Sunday tha. Lockdown I can handle lekin Mother’s Day & lockdown together thoda zyada ho gaya yaar... emotions ko system se bahar nikalte hue, Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing souls out there. Most importantly Happy Mother’s Day Mom miss you always & forever.".

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor was last seen onscreen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat along with Housefull actor Kriti Sanon. He will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up until the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor had been working on Kaashvie Nair's film tentatively titled Chale Chalo along with De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh.

