Boney Kapoor & Ex-wife Mona Shourie’s 25 Years Old Pic Making Fans Nostalgic

A rare old picture of Boney Kapoor, his late ex-wife Mona Shourie, bright-eyed Anil Kapoor and a young Arjun Kapoor is taking the internet by storm. The picture is from the ’90s and many fans were seemingly happy to catch a quick glimpse of the golden age. The picture was shared by the journalist and author of several books, Bhawana Somaaya.

Also Read | Ajith Fans Request Boney Kapoor To Update Them About Film 'Valimai' In This Hilarious Way

A rare unseen picture from the 90s

In the picture that was shared by Bhawana Somaaya, one could see all of the mentioned names huddled into one big group hug. The still marks the celebration of then 38 years old, Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor is smiling ear to ear, which suggests that the celebration went his way. Furthermore in the picture were Boney Kapoor and his then-wife, late Mona Shourie. An innocent Arjun Kapoor, who was only nine years old then, is also in the picture. Arjun looks lost in admiration towards Anil Kapoor in the picture.

The vintage picture also had lyricist and musical prodigy Javed Akhtar accompanied by his wife Shabana Azmi. As per the caption of Bhawana, the former’s hair was not grey then. The picture is gold with many smiles in one frame.

Also Read | Times Anil Kapoor And Boney Kapoor Worked Together On Movies

Check out the picture shared by Bhawana Somaaya

#SaturdaySpecial @anilkspoor bdsy in1994 when @azmishabana18 wore short hair and @javedjaduofficial was not yet grey, @boney.kapoor #Mona we’re together @arjunkapoor was a baby. Sab time time ki baatein hain.@kapoor.sunita not in frame coz she is clicking grp pic b4 Selfie days. pic.twitter.com/wPrJ09Sp0Q — Bhawana Somaaya (@bhawanasomaaya) April 18, 2020

Bhawana Somaaya shared the picture of Boney Kapoor, Mona Shourie, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on her Twitter to her followers of over 82K. However, the picture was re-shared several times. She wrote a moving caption which read, “#SaturdaySpecial Anil Kapoor’s birthday in1994 when Shabana Azmi wore short hair and Javed Akhtar’s hair was not yet gey. When Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie were still together and Arjun Kapoor was still a baby. Sab time ki baatein hain. Sunita Kapoor is not in frame because she is clicking group picture before the selfie days."

Also Read | Boney Kapoor To Produce Arunraja Kamaraj's Next Film Starring Udhayanidhi Stalin?

Also Read | Boney Kapoor Wishes Daughter Janhvi Kapoor: 'You Have Grown Up To Be A Beautiful Person'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.