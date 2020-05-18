Remember When Arjun Kapoor Shunned Alcohol Controversy & Called It 'shameful'

Arjun Kapoor shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in the 2017 film, Half Girlfriend. Even though the film did moderately well at the Box office, the duo's off-screen chemistry was much lauded by fans. However, amid the fun promotions and memories, did you know that around the same time before the release of the film, there were reports doing the rounds that stated that Arjun Kapoor handed over a bill worth Rs 1 lakh to his producers after partying and consuming alcohol every night while shooting for Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend. Soon after, the Panipat actor had the most wrathful reaction to the rumours. Read details.

When Arjun opened up about his alcohol controversy

When Arjun Kapoor was time and again questioned about the alcohol controversy, he reportedly broke his silence in an interview, while he addressed the media at an event held in Mumbai. Reports have it that Arjun Kapoor had stepped out with his uncle Anil Kapoor for a photoshoot, where the actor was questioned about the rumour mills. Kapoor said that he doesn't like to react to such 'ridiculous rumours', but because he had been bombarded with the same question, again and again, he wanted to address it for once. Talking about the controversy Arjun Kapoor first exclaimed that he is a son of a producer, and while he was shooting for Half Girlfriend, his grandmother was unwell.

Furthermore, in the same interaction, Arjun Kapoor also revealed that his grandmother passed away when he was shooting outdoors for Mohit Suri's film. Highlighting the alcohol controversy, the Gunday actor reportedly said that if during such a time in the family he would have wanted to consume alcohol and party worth Rs 1 lakh, then there would have been seriously something wrong with him and he shouldn’t even get a job after Half Girlfriend. Kapoor revealed that he had to travel to and fro everyday from Bombay to Delhi amid such an environment in the family.

Arjun Kapoor reportedly also revealed that it was his birthday month when all of that happened and was in no mood to celebrate his day, however, his team threw a party and made him cut a cake. Soon after the celebration, the shoot was scheduled for 7 am in the morning the next day, Arjun Kapoor revealed. Furthermore, expressing grief, Arjun reportedly stated that he has been very fair to all and has never complained when something is written about his personal life, but the rumours of portraying him as unprofessional are just not right.

Additionally, the Ishqzaade actor also asserted that the whole act maybe was to mislead people and further also requested the media to not give importance to such stories, but rather be responsible. Reports state that Arjun in the same interview addressed the media by saying that even though they knew his grandmother passed away, he continued shooting for the film, which he wouldn't have done if he was unprofessional. Talking about his father, the Namaste London actor reportedly stated that Boney Kapoor is known as one of the amazing and serious producers in the country and he, as his son, wouldn't put the other producer in jeopardy by giving him Rs 1.5 lakh worth bill. Kapoor concluded by saying that it is very very sad and shameful that someone from the media had falsely accused him.

