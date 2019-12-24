'Panipat' Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor Starrer Collects Rs 47.31 Crores Worldwide

Panipat has been struggling through since the last weekend. The film made around ₹32.62 in the past three days. The release of new films like Dabangg 3 and Jumanji: The Next Level drastically affected the performance of the film at the box office. The film starred a few of the most unexpected actors that seem to have worked against the performance of the film.

Panipat box office collection:

Panipat was a film that was made with a budget of ₹70 crores. The film made ₹4.12 crores on the day of its release. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, within the next three days, the film made ₹18 crores. This weekend, the film made ₹11 lakhs on Friday, ₹23 lakhs On Saturday, and ₹32 lakhs on Sunday. Overall, the weekend collection summed up to ₹32.62 crores. The gross collection of movies till now is ₹38.83 crore in India and ₹8.48 crore overseas, the film has a worldwide gross collection of ₹47.31 crore

Also Read | 'Panipat' Box Office Collection: The Movie Performs Better In Second Weekend

#Panipat gets quite well jumps...



Week 1 - 25.68 cr

Week 2 - 6.28 cr

[Week 3] Fri 11 lakhs, Sat 23 lakhs, Sun 32 lakhs



Total: 32.62 cr



Verdict - Disaster — BOX OFFICE INDIA (@Box_officeIndia) December 23, 2019

#Panipat collapses in Week 2 [biz witnessed growth on [second] Wed and Thu]... [Week 2] Fri 69 lakhs, Sat 1.26 cr, Sun 1.48 cr, Mon 45 lakhs, Tue 49 lakhs, Wed 88 lakhs, Thu 1.03 cr. Total: ₹ 31.96 cr. #India biz... Biz affected in some circuits since few days. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2019

Also Read | Panipat Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor Starrer Collects Rs 31.96 Crores

According to critics and film analysts around the world, a number of factors acted against the performance of Panipat. The film did not do well because of the casting. The film was reported to have a good plot, but the casting went wrong. The film failed to leave an impact amongst the audience for this very reason. It released alongside Pati Patni Aur Woh also worked against the film.

Also Read | 'Panipat' Box-office Collection: Arjun Kapoor's Film Struggles To Stay Afloat

More about the movie Panipat:

Panipat is a period drama released on December 6, 2019. The film revolves around the third battle of Panipat. The fight was between the Marathas and king of Afghanistan. The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It stars the actors Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Panipat Box Office Collection For December 18, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.