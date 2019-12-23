The Debate
'Panipat' Box Office Collection: The Movie Performs Better In Second Weekend

Bollywood News

'Panipat' box office collection has been bad since its release on December 6, 2019. Here is a look at how much the movie made in the last weekend. Read ahead.

panipat

Panipat has been pushing through since the last weekend. The film made around ₹32.62 in the past three days. The release of new films like Dabangg 3 and Jumanji: The Next Level drastically affected the performance of the film at the box office. The film starred a few of the most unexpected actors that seem to have worked against the performance of the film.

Panipat box office collection till December 22, 2019

Panipat was a film that was made with a budget of ₹70 crores. The film made ₹4.12 crores on the day of its release. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, within the next three days, the film made ₹18 crores. This weekend, the film made ₹11 lakhs on Friday, ₹23 lakhs On Saturday, and ₹32 lakhs on Sunday. Overall, the weekend collection summed up to ₹32.62 crore. Have a look at the tweet here.

According to critics and film analysts around the world, a number of factors acted against the performance of Panipat. The film did not do well because of the casting. The film was reported to have a good plot, but the casting went wrong. The film failed to leave an impact amongst the audience for this very reason. Its release alongside Pati Patni Aur Woh also worked against the film.

About Panipat and the reactions to it

Panipat is a period drama released on December 6, 2019. The film revolves around the third battle of Panipat. The fight was between the Marathas and king of Afghanistan. The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It stars the actors Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. Have a look at a few of the reactions to the film here.

