Panipat Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor Starrer Collects Rs 31.96 Crores

Panipat: The Great Betrayal was one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2019. The film released on December 6, 2019. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles, the film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar of Lagaan fame. However, despite the high hopes, the film has failed to perform well at the box office.

Panipat Box Office Collection of December 20, 2019

Panipat was reportedly made on a high-end budget of ₹ 70 crores. However, the film has failed to gain momentum at the box office. Panipat made a decent business on its opening day of ₹ 4.12 crores. The historical drama had recorded a collection of ₹18 crores within three days of its release.

#Panipat biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 25.68 cr

Week 2: ₹ 6.28 cr

Total: ₹ 31.96 cr#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2019

From the looks of it, the heydays of Panipat are far behind. According to the latest box office reports, on the 12th day of its release, Panipat only managed to rake up merely ₹ 0.49 crores. Until now, the film has managed to make Rs 25.68 crores in the first week. Followed by Rs 6.28 crores in the second week. Panipat has made Rs 31.96 crore so far.

Panipat has failed to meet the expectations of the makers and the audience as well. However, the film has reportedly done better in Mumbai and Delhi as compared to other parts of the country. The movie has reportedly seen a very cold response from the audience down South.

Panipat was released alongside Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. While the latter has seen an exceptional run at the box office, the clash has made Panipat the one to suffer. In addition to this, another Hollywood release, Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwayne Johnson, stole the limelight.

