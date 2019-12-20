'Panipat' Box-office Collection: Arjun Kapoor's Film Struggles To Stay Afloat

Reportedly, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Panipat is on the edge of being considered as the most disappointing film of the year 2019. The period-drama has earned only around ₹30 crores at the box-office till the twelfth day of its release. Whereas, the situational-comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, has managed to cross the mark of ₹75 crores according to the box-office reports.

According to many trade analysts of Bollywood, Panipat collected ₹29.56 crores till its second Monday at the ticket counter. On its second Monday, the period-drama bagged ₹45 lakhs. However, the collection jumped a little on Tuesday and reportedly closed with ₹69 lakhs. The reports state that the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial's day 12 collection has reached to the mark of ₹30.05 crores. It's the second running week of Panipat and on Friday and Saturday, it collected ₹69 lakhs and ₹1.26 crores respectively. On Sunday, that is December 15, 2019, the film did the business of ₹1.48 crores. Reportedly, the length of the film was cut by twelve-minutes during its second week in hopes that the movie will perform better at the box-office, as many critics criticised the film for its length. Initially, the running time of the film was close to three-hours.

Reportedly, Panipat took an opening of ₹4.12 crores at the box-office. Closing its first weekend, the film reached close to around ₹17.78 crores. The second weekend was even worse as it only collected ₹3.50 crores. The character of Maharaja Surajmal in the film became the topic of debate after the release of the film.

The historical drama unfolds the story of the third battle of Panipat, between the Marathas and the Afghanis. Arjun Kapoor essays the character of a great warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau, whereas, Sanjay Dutt, playing the protagonist, represents the Afghan's Sultan Ahmad Shah Abdali in the film. The film lead Parvati Bai is portrayed by Kriti Sanon. The film released on December 6, 2019.

