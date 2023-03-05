Arjun Kapoor Turns Muse For 'ace Photographer' Malaika Arora At Brunch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never fail to shell out couple goals. Recently, the lovebirds stepped out for lunch in Mumbai, where Malaika clicked some candid photos of her beau. After Arjun shared the sun-kissed images on social media, his ladylove also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

The Gunday actor took to his Instagram and dropped a series of candid pictures. He wore a brown full-sleeves T-shirt teamed with black jeans. He accecorised his look with a watch and black shades. He also opted for messy hair. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Brunch with my ace photographer. PC: @malaikaaroraofficial." As soon as he shared the photo, Malaika dropped hearts.

Take a look at the post below:

This is not the first time the couple has indulged in social media PDA. The couple often shares photos clicked by each other. Their social media banter is loved by the fans.

Last night, the couple went to Arjun's cousin Rhea Kapoor's residence for her birthday celebration.

About Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for quite some time now. The couple decided to make their relationship public a few years ago. Ever since they made their relationship Instagram official, they often shower affection on each other on social media.

Malaika spoke about her longtime boyfriend in one of the episodes of her show Moving In With Malaika. She said, "We have talked about us. You have to talk to your partner about these things. I think I'm a better person in a relationship. Whatever decision I took is because I wanted to be happy. I'm extremely happy with the person I have in my life right now. I don't care what the world thinks about it."