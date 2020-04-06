Arjun Kapoor's Lockdown Diaries Is Full Of Fun Challenges & Hairstyle Experiments

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, a lot of Bollywood celebrities are finding out various unique ways to spend their quarantine time. Panipat actor is one of the actors who is highly active on social media. He has left no stones unturned to entertain his fans by either sharing some fun challenges or some hilarious insights on how he is killing time during the nationwide lockdown. Here is a roundup of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram updates through the lockdown time:

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Is Obsessed With New York Yankees; See Pics Inside

The Mohawk hairstyle

The Gunday actor recently took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of himself flaunting his new experimental Mohawk hairdo. This hairstyle usually consists of both the sides of the head being completely shaven, leaving a noticeably longer hair strip in the centre. He captioned the post writing, "Getting ready for it & feeling Buzzed about my Saturday night !!! #taxidriver #weekendvibe #mohawked"

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Donates To PM-CARES, Other Charities To Fight COVID-19; Urges Fans To Support

The 'Ki & Ka' challenge

Arjun Kapoor's blockbuster comedy-drama Ki & Ka recently completed 4 years at the box office, on April 1, 2020. On that occasion, he shared a challenge with his fans on his Instagram handle by asking all the 'Kas (men)' to split the household chores and duties with their 'Kis (women)' amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He also asked his fans to share pictures and videos of themselves doing so by tagging him so he can repost it on his official handle.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor & Kartik Aaryan Share Throwback Pics; Their Hair Catches Netizens' Attention

Spending 'me-time'

Kapoor also shared a video clip of various pictures clubbed together on his Instagram handle, giving skin-care tips to his fans. The actor flaunted his face mask as he gave various quirky poses for the camera. He captioned the post writing, "आप सोच रहे होंगे क्या है मेरी निखरी त्वचा का राज़ ??? कुछ नहीं बस थोड़ा अलग वाला मास्क।"

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Wishes His ‘dancing Partner’ Belated Birthday With A Chubby Throwback Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.