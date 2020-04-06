Arjun Kapoor Grooves In The Kitchen With Dog Maximus, Calls Himself 'the Fake Baker';Watch

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been keeping his fans and followers on social media entertained with his updates about his activities while in lockdown. The actor has given a glimpse of his workouts, his movie collection and his house in general through his Instagram posts over the past few days. However, his dog Maximus has been his constant companion whom he often tags in his status updates as 'the legend'.

Read | Arjun Kapoor & Jacqueline Fernandez poke fun at Vicky Kaushal as he cleans his fan; watch

Earlier on Monday, the actor shared a hilarious boomerang video where his furry friend Maximus can be seen wagging his tail for the actor as they stand in the kitchen. Arjun can be seen whisking away while the dog's tiny tail swayed to the popular song 'Tu Maari Entriyaan' from Arjun-Ranveer starrer film Gunday. The actor also posted a hilarious caption to the post while maintaining that his followers should #StayHome. He wrote, "I’m sure Maximus the real Gunda sang this song in his head cause it’s the first time he’s seen me the Fake Baker attempt anything in the kitchen !!! PS - (his hips really don’t lie)".

Have a look:

Read | Arjun Kapoor wishes his ‘dancing partner’ belated birthday with a chubby throwback pic

The post was liked by his fans for the adorable way in which Maximus seemed to be moving his tail to the beats of the popular song. Among the comments was one by Arjun's rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora who said, "Hmmmmm" for the actor and another by Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma who said, "The best duo after the OG ghanti boys".

Read | Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's dating timeline proves they've come a long way

Earlier on Monday, Arjun Kapoor also announced his pledge to contribute to the relief of the daily wage workers and others in need. He posted a long note through his Instagram account and listed the organizations to which he has pledged to support during the coronavirus crisis. As he said that we can fight the COVID pandemic only when we stand united, he also urged his followers to come forward and help as much as they can.

Have a look:

Read | Arjun Kapoor donates to PM-CARES, other charities to fight COVID-19; urges fans to support

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.