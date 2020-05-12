Arjun Kapoor Reveals The First Thing He Will Do When The COVID Situation Is Under Control

Considering the sudden spike of positive Coronavirus cases being recorded in the country, the Government of India recently extended the lockdown. However, Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to entertain their fans on social media, as they often treat them with their quarantine pictures. Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor spoke about what he would do once the pandemic is over. Read details.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he would watch a movie in a theatre once the Coronavirus outbreak in the country comes under control. Adding to the same, Arjun Kapoor mentioned that watching a movie in a theatre sounds like a privilege today. Reportedly, Arjun Kapoor also hoped that people should not go back to being how they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the actor also mentioned that whenever things go back to ‘normal’, people should become better human beings.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media handles, took to his Instagram account to share a throwback monochromatic picture, which features the actor standing in front of the Film City canteen, donning a sleeved-up shirt and cap. With the picture shared, Arjun Kapoor wrote: “Me outside a studio floor in film city right next to its famous canteen. I’m certain after all this is done we will all be forever grateful for being able to get back on set & to just work." Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Arjun’s big donation to battle the COVID 19

Bollywood film fraternity is setting an example for masses across the nation, as many stars have donated generously to contain the spread of the on-going global threat. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra have donated their bit to the PM Cares Fund. The recent to join the list is Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor. Recently, Arjun, on social media, revealed that he has done his bit by donating to the Government relief fund and also urged the citizens of the country to do the same. Take a look:

