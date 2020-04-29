Arjun Kapoor Mourns Irrfan Khan's Demise With Heartfelt Post, Calls It "gut Wrenching"

The confirmed death of Irrfan Khan has certainly put the whole nation in a state of sadness. He was considered as one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood. A number of celebrities and fans have been sharing posts about Irrfan Khan as a tribute to him. Similarly, Arjun Kapoor has taken to his Instagram profile to share an old picture from the sets of Gunday. Arjun Kapoor dedicated a small message for Irrfan through the caption. Read more to know about Arjun Kapoor’s post for Irrfan Khan.

Arjun Kapoor's tribute to Irrfan Kahn

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his Instagram to share a sweet post as a tribute for Irrfan Kahan. He shared a BTS still from the film, Gunday. Through the caption, Arjun mentioned that “My 3rd film, my first day on set & I had the pleasure of standing in frame with you sir. It felt surreal then & it feels gut-wrenching now to know that's all the time we had together. Thank you for all the amazing work you leave behind for us. Hope the pain is lesser wherever you are sir. RIP Irrfan Sir”.



A number of people have also responded on Arjun Kapoor’s post. Celebrities have been uploading posts about the star's most memorable moments and the contributions that he made to the Hindi film industry.

Irrfan Khan's death

The death of one of the most loved stars of Bollywood, Irrfan Khan has shocked the world. His team released an official statement when the news hit. Here is the message that was released by Irrfan Khan’s team after his death.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

