Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza Condole Irrfan Khan's Death, Say 'you Will Be Forever Loved'

The sudden demise of great actor Irrfan Khan at the age of 53, came as a shock for the entertainment industry. Bollywood has lost an actor on April 29. Irrfan khan succumbed to a colon infection after being admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on April 28. He had been fighting with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018. Scores of celebrities flooded social media and express their condolences to the family members of the Angrezi Medium actor.

Bollywood stars mourns over the loss of Irrfan Khan

Versatile actor Rajkummar Rao who felt heartbroken after receiving such traumatizing news shared a picture of Irrfan Khan and paid his last respects to the star. The actor called the demise “a huge loss for the industry, country, and the artists all over.” He also called him one of the finest actors of Indian cinema who will be cherished life long.. Rajkummar recalled all the past conversations with the star and also expressed his happiness of learning several life lessons from Irrfan.

Today is a huge loss for the industry, our country & for artists all over the world. Irrfan Sir was one of the finest actors of Indian cinema & I will always cherish all the times I spent with him, listening to him & learning from his conversations of Art, life & so much more. pic.twitter.com/hvx3fXCgFt — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 29, 2020

I pray his family finds the love and strength needed to forge ahead.

Irrfan sir, we will miss you. 😔🙏 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 29, 2020

The Made in China star concluded his post on Twitter by praying for his family so that they get the strength to overcome this huge loss. Apart from Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza also mourned over the loss of the great actor and thanked him for his “footprint that will go beyond the time he shared with all.” The actress shared a post written by Irrfan while he penned his battle with the diseas in the form of a poem.

Thank you Irrfan. Thank YOU. Your footprints go well beyond the time you shared with us... you will be forever loved and celebrated 💛🙏🏻 And your light will always shine on. https://t.co/fl1hnVVUcO — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 29, 2020

His team announced the news with a statement from him:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumor, a type of cancer. He was under treatment in the UK before his return to India last year. Irrfan had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. The turning points in his career, however, were the critically acclaimed roles in Haasil and Maqbool at the start of the millennium.

