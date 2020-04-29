Shahid Kapoor Condoles Irrfan Khan's Death, Calls Him 'a Truly Gifted Actor'

Shahid Kapoor condoled the demise of actor Irrfan Khan and said that he had learnt a lot from him merely by sharing screen space with him. Taking to Twitter, he remarked that his Haider co-star was not only a ‘brilliant actor’ but also a ‘wonderful' man. He added that Khan had really gone too soon, Kapoor wrote that the heavens had saved 'special place’ for him.

It’s so sad to hear about #IrfanKhan passing away. I have learned so much from him as an actor just by sharing screen space with him. A truly gifted actor. And a wonderful man. He really has #GoneTooSoon I’m sure the heavens have saved a special place for him. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 29, 2020

'I trust, I have surrendered'

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on April 29 where he was being treated for colon infection. The actor was fighting a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018, during which spent time in recovery in London. Irrfan Khan had returned to India after surgery and treatment from London in September 2019. A brief statement released by Irrfan Khan's spokesperson stated that he was surrounded by his family, for whom he cared the most. The statement notes furthermore that Irrfan has left behind a true legacy of his own. This is what the official statement read:

"I trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.

