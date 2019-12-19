Arjun Kapoor Movies For Die-hard Romantic Lovers Out There; 2 States To Half Girlfriend

Actor Arjun Kapoor has come a long way since his Bollywood debut and has struggled his way to stardom. He was also nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actor for his debut film, titled Ishaqzaade, which released in 2012. His fan following is also steadily increasing as he is one of the popular faces among the new generation of Bollywood actors. Arjun Kapoor has work in many movies that have been a part of different genres. He has mostly been a part of romantic films which are every fans' favourite. Here are some of the most-loved romantic movies of Arjun Kapoor.

Ishaqzaade

Directed by Habib Faisal, the film Ishaqzaade starred Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The storyline of the film revolved around two people who were fighting for the political supremacy of their respective families, a Hindu man and a Muslim woman who then shared a forbidden romance. This was Arjun Kapoor's first romantic film and after that things only got better for him in Bollywood. Here, we take a look at some of the romantic movies starring Arjun for every die-hard romantic lover out there.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor's Top 3 Romantic Songs Which Should Be On Your Playlist

2 States

Released in 2014, the film 2 States was directed by Abhishek Varman. The film starred Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film was based on a book written by Chetan Bhagat of the same name. This movie chronicles on how coming from two very different cultural backgrounds, Krish and Ananya try to convince their parents to bless their relationship before they get married.

Also read | List Of Arjun Kapoor Movies That Did Not Do Well At The Box-office

Ki & Ka

Directed by R. Balki, the film Ki & Ka starred Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film follows a young, married couple whose relationship challenges the gender roles placed upon women and men in Indian society. Fans were very happy to watch the duo come together on the silver screen for the first time.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Said THIS When Asked If He Would Disown Any Of His Films

Half Girlfriend

Released in 2017, Half Girlfriend starred Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The film was directed by Mohit Suri and was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. The plot revolved around a boy named Madhav meets a girl named Riya and falls in love. After struggling to convince her to be his girlfriend, she agrees to be his "Half Girlfriend".

Also read | Arjun Kapoor's Monochrome Pictures Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.