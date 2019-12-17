List Of Arjun Kapoor Movies That Did Not Do Well At The Box-office

Arjun Kapoor is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Yash Chopra’s Ishaqzaade (2012), alongside Parineeti Chopra, and hasn’t looked back since. But, Arjun Kapoor’s journey in Bollywood has been very unstable. The actor has gone through many ups and downs throughout his career. Here are some of his movies that didn’t do well at the box-office.

Aurangzeb (2013)

Aurangzeb is an Atul Sabharwal directorial. The movie cast includes Arjun Kapoor, Sasha Aagha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. It is the first movie in which Arjun played a double-role. The plot of the movie revolves around Aurangazeb, who knows no Kinship and believes that there can only be one Emperor in Aurangzeb's world. On the other hand, in Gurgaon, there is his look-alike who intends to bring down this criminal.

Gunday (2014)

Gunday is an Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. The movie had Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the lives of Calcutta's most powerful Gunday - Bikram and Bala. Their equation changes when Nandita enters their life. Then a counter-force takes charge and a thriller unfolds.

Finding Fanny (2014)

Finding Fanny is a multi-starrer film and a Homi Adajania directorial. The movie cast includes Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a man who embarks on a road trip with his well-wishers, to find his long lost love.

Half Girlfriend (2017)

Half Girlfriend is a Mohit Suri directorial. The movie cast includes Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Madhav, who meets a girl named Riya and falls in love. After struggling to convince her to be his girlfriend, she half-heartedly agrees to be his "Half Girlfriend”.

Namaste England (2018)

Namaste England is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial. The movie cast includes Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Joakim Skarli in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around an Indian couple, who goes to great lengths to move to London, England.

