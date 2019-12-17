Arjun Kapoor Said THIS When Asked If He Would Disown Any Of His Films

Arjun Kapoor is currently buzzing with his latest release Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie is based on the Third Battle of Panipat. Arjun Kapoor in the movie is portraying the role of Sadashivrao Bhau. While Kriti Sanon is essaying the role of Sadashivrao Bhau's wife Parvatibai. Arjun Kapoor's acting was appreciated by many of his fans and the critics as well. Arjun Kapoor in an interview with a news daily spoke about his films.

The actor has worked in successful movies like Ishaqzaade, 2 states, Ki and Ka and also Panipat. He has also worked in movies like Tevar, Aurangzeb, Gunday and Namaste England which have failed to impress the audience. The actor was asked if he would want to remove any movies from his career trajectory. Arjun Kapoor denied by saying that no actor should ever think that way according to him. He said that he could never think that way. Arjun added that at whichever point he chooses to do a film, he takes the ownership of that particular film.

Arjun Kapoor feels that it is very easy to say that success is his and failure is not. He called himself a team player and said that all of his films belong to him and the team. Giving the team the credit for the film, Arjun mentioned that all his films are everybody's whoever has worked on it. The result will not the matter and he will never be the person and would want to be corrected if he became a person who is affected by the result of the film, said Arjun Kapoor. It was because he has always been paid to do a certain film and he has not done anyone any favour. He also added that he had been given options to choose from the scripts. Arjun strongly feels that one should never disown something that they have chosen for themselves.

