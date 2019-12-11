Arjun Kapoor's Monochrome Pictures Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor swayed people with his performance in his debut flick Ishaqzaade. Undoubtedly, fans have been crushing over him since then. The actor's impeccable charm, chiselled abs, and raw magnetism have kept fans' eyes stuck to his appearance on screen all the time. The Ki & Ka actor is known to don every role with sheer grace and sweeps the audience off their feet with his realistic portrayal of the character. Being quite active on social media, Arjun Kapoor updates his fans by regularly posting pictures on Instagram. Here are some of the sizzling monochrome photos of the actor to leave you drooling.

1. The one with 'the Midnight Blue Rendezvous'

2. From shadows and spotlights

3. The one with the additional depth

4. The one with the intense expressions

5. Chilling on a weekend

6. Giving out black and white Diwali vibes

7. The one with all the motivation



8. Monochrome and colour pictures

