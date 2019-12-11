The Debate
Arjun Kapoor's Monochrome Pictures Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

Bollywood News

Arjun Kapoor swayed people with his performance in his movies. Take a look at some of his best monochrome pictures that will leave you love-struck.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
arjun kapoor

Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor swayed people with his performance in his debut flick Ishaqzaade. Undoubtedly, fans have been crushing over him since then. The actor's impeccable charm, chiselled abs, and raw magnetism have kept fans' eyes stuck to his appearance on screen all the time. The Ki & Ka actor is known to don every role with sheer grace and sweeps the audience off their feet with his realistic portrayal of the character.  Being quite active on social media, Arjun Kapoor updates his fans by regularly posting pictures on Instagram. Here are some of the sizzling monochrome photos of the actor to leave you drooling.

1.     The one with 'the Midnight Blue Rendezvous'

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: 'Panipat' Box Office Day 4: Will Arjun Kapoor's Film Beat Kartik's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'?

2.     From shadows and spotlights

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

3.      The one with the additional depth 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Malaika Arora Dances To Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s Song At A Surat Wedding. Watch Video

4.       The one with the intense expressions

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

5.      Chilling on a weekend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Panipat Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt's Film Rakes In Good Numbers

6.       Giving out black and white Diwali vibes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

7.       The one with all the motivation

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on


8.       Monochrome and colour pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Gets A Thumbs Up From Sister Janhvi Kapoor For Panipat: The Great Betrayal 

 

 

