Arjun Kapoor's 'Oops Moment'; Actor Forgets To Remove The Shoe Tag

Arjun Kapoor who is currently busy promoting his next film 'Panipat' alongside Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, and director Ashutosh Gowarikar, was spotted posing for the shutterbugs but unfortunately what grabbed everyone's eyeballs was his 'shoe tag'. Looks like the actor or his stylist forgot to remove the security tag from the shoe. One user commented: "He Didn't Even Remove Shoe Tag.😂 Use karke Vapis Karne Vala Hai." The other wrote: "Price tag ke saath shoes pehne hai arjun ne." Another said, "bhai dikh to ek no. Lag rahe ho, but price tag hata lete to acha hota" [sic]

Arjun Kapoor was quizzed about his marriage plans with Malaika Arora, here's his answer

In November, Arjun Kapoor's sister Janhvi Kapoor also grabbed headlines for wearing a dupatta with the price tag.

Arjun Kapoor on the Panipat memes: It is unfair to crack jokes on historical characters

On the professional front:

Panipat is an upcoming Hindi language period drama and an epic war film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie is bankrolled by Sunita Gowarikar. The plot of Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat which took place on January 14, 1761, between that king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Marathas. Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

Panipat is slated to release on December 6, this year. Speaking to a news agency, Arjun said one cannot predict the magnitude of a film doing well but would like to believe that Panipat will not disappoint people. "If the last few have disappointed people, who spent money to watch my films expecting good work, this film doesn't disappoint them. This is the starting point. This is the bare minimum that I can hope, that they are happy watching the film. Rest is that film's destiny..." he added.

Arjun Kapoor: Yash Raj Films will announce Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar release after Mardaani

ALSO READ | Anil Kapoor thinks Throwback on Sunday is a good idea, Arjun Kapoor points at real reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.