Arjun Kapoor And The 'Mubarakhan' Cast Had A Blast Filming 'The Goggle Song'; Watch

Arjun Kapoor's movies over the years have managed to grasp the attention of the masses. His movies include 2 States, Ki & Ka, Gunday, Mubarakan, and many more. One of Arjun Kapoor's films that saw him portraying a twin role was the film Mubarakan. Below are the details on the making of Arjun Kapoor's The Goggle Song from the film Mubarakan.

Making of Arjun Kapoor's 'The Goggle Song' from 'Mubarakan'

The making of The Goggle Song saw actors Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty, and Ratna Pathak dance fearlessly on the floor. The video began with the various actors rehearsing for the song in their casual attires. Actors one after the other spoke about their experience with the song and how the song held a special place in their hearts. Director Aneez Bazmee spoke on The Goggle Song being his favourite song. He also gave immense credit to the makers of the song, Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik.

The actors shared their experience working with choreographer Remo D'Souza. Anil Kapoor shared his first-time experience with Remo and how much he loved his way of working. Even Remo D'Souza spoke on him finding the song easy to create dance steps for. He also found the song to be an absolute delight as he guided Anil Kapoor for the very first time.

The video also showcased the actors in their respective wedding outfits. While Athiya Shetty donned a silver-blue lehenga, Ileana was seen in a pink and orange lehenga. Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were seen in black and red kurtas. The entire cast wore sunglasses while dancing to the popular Punjabi wedding song. The grand set of the song was another element that enhanced the song furthermore.

From huge chandeliers to a vast staircase and ancient paintings, the song's set design simply left the viewers in awe. The actors further spoke on how floored they were to see Remo D'Souza train them all at the same time and do justice to the song. The video also showcased Arjun Kapoor and Remo D'Souza praise Anil Kapoor's dance and style of working. They found the actor to be filled with energy and enjoyed working with him.

Mubarakan is a 2017 film that is based on the life of identical twins Karan and Charan who fall in love with Sweety and Nafisa. The two seek the help of their uncle, Kartar Singh, in order to get married. The film filled with comedy and romance is rated at a 5.6 on IMDb. The film directed by Aneez Bazmee made a box-office collection of ₹93.59 crores.

