Arjun Kapoor Reveals That He Tries To Find Faults In Himself; Says 'I Judge Myself A Lot'

Arjun Kapoor, in a recent exclusive interaction with a leading news daily, opened up about how he gets nervous about every film he does. Arjun Kapoor revealed that he keeps pondering whether he will fulfill his own expectations. He also added that he judges himself a lot and revealed that it's a part of his nature.

Arjun Kapoor further examined that he will try to find faults in himself even if there aren’t many. Talking more about his nature, Arjun asserted that he is quite a realist by nature and that he is not an internal optimist. The Panipat actor also said that he never tries to live in the delusion that he is 'perfect'. Kapoor added that he always tries and finds ways to evolve and get better, and added that, by doing so, every film is an understanding for him about where he is going wrong.

In the same interaction with the news portal, Arjun Kapoor also revealed that with every film of his, the feeling of nervousness and self-criticism comes quite naturally to him. Citing 2020 as his 10th year in the film industry as an actor, Kapoor also opened about the level of comfort he has in Bollywood.

On the work front

Arjun Kapoor has managed to carve a niche for himself and impressed fans with his roles in movies like 2 States, Ishaqzaade, Ki and Ka, among others. Arjun Kapoor last graced the silver screen with Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial, Panipat, alongside Kriti Sanon. Even though the movie did not churn great numbers at the box office, fans lauded Arjun and Kriti's performance in the movie. Moreover, their off-screen camaraderie received much love from fans too.

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming flick, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra. He will be seen essaying the role of Haryanvi Police Officer Pinky Dahiya. And Parineeti Chopra will be seen playing the character of Sandeep Kaur in the film.

The film was slated to release on March 20. However, Yash Raj Films made an official announcement through their social media handles on March 14 and announced, "We have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time."

