Arjun Kapoor Praises Sushmita Sen’s 'Aarya' Trailer; Check Out

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been quite active on social media and often engages with his fellow celebrities and fans on different platforms. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a story appreciating Sushmita Sen’s upcoming television series, Aarya. Read on:

Arjun Kapoor on Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series

Arjun Kapoor posted a story on the photo-sharing platform on Monday. It features a poster of Aarya, which includes its star cast. He wrote, " this looks so good". The actor also tagged Sikander Kher and Ram Madhvani in the story. Take a look.

About Sushmita Sen's Aarya

Aarya is an Indian crime drama web series based on Dutch drama series Penoza by Pieter Bart Korhuis. Sushmita Sen’s show is created for Hotstar’s label Hotstar Specials and includes an ensemble cast of Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhalla, Alexx ONell, Namit Das, Manish Choudhary, Virti Vaghani, Viran Vazirani, and Pratyaksh Panwar in pivotal roles. Here's how celebrities reacted to Aarya trailer.

Aarya Trailer's reaction

The makers released the show’s teaser on June 2, 2020. Moreover, the streamer dropped its first full trailer on June 5, 2020, which garnered a thunderous response in just one day of its release. Sushmita Sen’s Aarya trailer received over 10 million views in a day. Moreover, several celebrities took to their official social media handles and applauded the cast and the makers of the series. Here’s how the Bollywood celebrities reacted to the Aarya trailer.

Loved this . https://t.co/aANs0iyvPc congrats @vinod_rawat and Ram Madhavani on this . Looks really good ! ðŸ‘ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 6, 2020

Siku @sikandarkher trailer of Aarya is kick ass . Super . U r again looking superb . Can wait to watch it . Best of luck to the team . @thesushmitasen @dasnamit #rammadhvani #manishchaudhry #hotstarspecial pic.twitter.com/zegcdYirIe — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) June 8, 2020

This .... i am gonna wait for. Was waiting to see what @RamKMadhvani is gonna do next and then ‘boom’ it has @thesushmitasen in it! Can’t wait to see you on screen again after so long. Still so elegant and powerful. ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ https://t.co/4Qu7gwN2FT — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 5, 2020

Aarya's plot

The series follows the life of Aarya, who belongs to an upper-class family. She is a doting wife, an obedient daughter, a loving sister, and a mother to three children. Her family owns one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies, which is in a front for an illegal drug ring run by Tej, Jawahar and Sangram. So, when Aarya witnesses her husband getting sucked into the family business, she gives him an ultimatum to either leave her and children or the business.

Also read: Deepika Padukone's Unseen Pic With Arjun Kapoor And Ranveer Singh; Check Out

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Reveals That He Tries To Find Faults In Himself; Says 'I Judge Myself A Lot'

However, suddenly, somebody attacks Tej’s family, which changes everyone’s life forever. Amid this, Aarya leaves no stone unturned in protecting her family. But she also discovers some dark secrets about them and the business, while attempting to stay away from the world she wanted to leave. Aarya web series will release on June 19, 2020.

Also read: Check Out The BTS Of Alia Bhatt And Arjun Kapoor Starrer 'Iski Uski'; Watch Here

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Shares 'OG Avenger' As He Gives Thanos' Snap A Hilarious 'Tirangaa' Twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.