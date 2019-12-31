Arjun Kapoor's Year-end Note, Says, '2019 Reminded Me What A Roller Coaster Life Is'

Arjun Kapoor says that 2019 was a 'roller-coaster ride' in his heartfelt note. The actor who had two big releases in this year — Raj Kumar Gupta's India's Most Wanted and Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat, wrote that 2019 'taught him well'. This year was also special for Kapoor as he went public and confirmed his relationship with Malaika Arora.

He wrote: "2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I’m excited about entering the new decade... at the start of 2010 I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me... today as we close the decade I’m shooting my 14th film. Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it... I say this to anyone reading this right now... never give up never listen to the naysayers believe in yourself believe that u are meant to do what makes u happy... there are enough forces to pull u down everyday trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of u because u believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling... when The Underdog wins it’s always a story worth telling... happy new year to all of you who love me & maybe who don’t... follow your dreams this decade... u never know what the future holds for u or any of us... big love." [sic]

What's next for Arjun?

Arjun Kapoor has started shooting for his upcoming film which also features De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh. The two actors have come together for the first time for a film directed by Kashvi Nair. The movie is reportedly a cross-border love story.

