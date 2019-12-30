Arjun Kapoor Pokes Fun At Sister Janhvi Kapoor In A Family Get-together Picture

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor share a very heartwarming relationship and it has always been evident in the way they have often had each other's backs. The brother-sister duo has always made their fans laugh with their fun banter on talk shows or on social media as they poke fun at each other. The two actors had been under one roof on the occasion of their sister Anshula Kapoor's birthday on Monday and Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and posted a photo of all Kapoor cousins in the midst of a conversation at their family get-together.

Have a look at the hilarious tags given by Arjun Kapoor:

The Ishaqzaade actor tagged Janhvi, who can be seen huddled up in a corner with a white blanket and wrote that she's been busy promoting her upcoming Netflix horror film Ghost Stories. He even poked fun at his cousin Jahaan Kapoor, son of his uncle actor Sanjay Kapoor, by stating that Jahaan has not been interested in the discussions and wanted to go home. He even tagged himself as he's seen gazing into his phone watching football.

What's next for the actors?

Arjun Kapoor has started shooting for his upcoming film which also features De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh. The two actors have come together for the first time for a film directed by Kashvi Nair. The movie is reportedly a cross-border love story. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will feature in a horror anthology film Ghost Stories, in director Zoya Akhtar's segment, which will be released on the digital platform on January 1, 2020. The Dhadak actor will also be seen in Hardik Mehta's horror-comedy Roohi Afza along with Stree actor Rajkummar Rao. The film is currently in the post-production phase and is likely to release on April 17, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming for Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 along with Luka Chhupi actor Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya.

