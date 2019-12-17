Arjun Kapoor Looks Unrecognisable In A Throwback 'Fashion Ka Jalwa' Pic With Anil Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with his uncle Anil Kapoor and cousins Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah. The actor captioned the picture saying, "Majnu Bhai & his 3 musketeers !!!". While Arjun looks totally unrecognisable, fans observed that Anil Kapoor hasn't changed a bit in all these years.

Arjun has always been vocal about his weight loss. It took him three years to lose 50 kilos. While preparing for his war film 'Panipat', Arjun shared that it has been a 'tough journey' for him since he was kid when it comes to his battle with obesity. "I vowed never to give up in the 3 years it took me to lose 50kgs when I was 20 years old & I sure as hell won’t be giving up and letting go now... keeping the belief is key, u gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits... we all gotta keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually...", he wrote on Instagram.

On the professional front

The actor recently returned to the silver screen with the film, Panipat that stars Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon too along with others. Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar it is a historical period action drama film. Panipat received positive to mixed reviews from the audiences. The war drama film is reportedly made on a budget of around ₹70-80 crores. The box office collection of the film is not well as compared to its budget. It has to increase tremendously to break even or might receive a flop or disaster verdict. Even after mostly positive reviews, the clash with Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is doing great at the box office, has affected its runs at the theatres.

