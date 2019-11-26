Arjun Rampal Birthday: 5 Best Movies | Om Shanti Om, Raajneeti And Others

Arjun Rampal is among the top actors in Bollywood. He has acted in several films and played various role. The actor was born on November 26, 1972. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of his best films.

Arjun Rampal best movies

Aankhen

The movie which gave Arjun Rampal huge fame was Aankhen. Directed by Vipul Amruthlal Shah, it was a comedy-drama film. The star cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Sen. Arjun played the role of a blind man, along with Akshay and Paresh, who executes a bank robbery, planned by Amitabh.

(Image source: IMDb)

Dil Ka Rishta

The musical romantic drama movie stars Arjun Rampal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Isha Koppikar, Raakhee, Paresh Rawal and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Arjun was seen as a helpful rich guy, Jai Mehta, who tries to collect together his and Tia’s life after the happening of an accident. The movie has some chartbuster songs such as Dayya Dayya Dayya Re, Dil Ka Rishta, and Saajan Saajan.

(Image source: IMDb)

Om Shanti Om

Arjun Rampal was seen as a baddy, Mukesh Mehra, in the film. Directed by Farah Khan, the movie was based on reincarnation. The romantic drama film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, and Shreyas Talpade along with others. Arjun’s villainous portrayal received a lot of appreciation. Even after clashing with Saawariya, the movie was the highest-grossing film of 2007. Songs like Dard-e-Disco, Ajab Si, Main Agar Kahoon and Deewangi Deewangi were chartbusters. It also marked Deepika’s debut in Bollywood.

(Image source: IMDb)

Raajneeti

The multi-starrer film was directed by Prakash Jha. It was based on politics in the country and focused on a specific family and what they go through. The star cast has big names such as Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin ShahManoj Bajpayee, Katrina Kaif, and Sarah Thompson among others. Arjun portrayed the role of Prithiviraj C. Pratap, who leads a political party, as father comes in power. He won a few awards for his performance.

(Image source: IMDb)

Rock On!!

Four friends reunite to relive their moments of glory as a rock band, in this musical drama movie. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, it stars Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, Purab Kohli, Prachi Desai, and Shahana Goswami along with others. Arjun was seen as Joseph Mascarenhas, the lead guitarist. He won several awards for his role, including National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

(Image source: IMDb)

