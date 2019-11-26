Arjun Rampal: Best Of Films Of The 'Om Shanti Om' Star To Watch

Arjun Rampal, born on November 26, made his Bollywood debut with Rajiv Rai’s romance drama Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001. The star is quite popular for his roles from films like Rajneeti, Rock On!!, Heroine and more. The actor has delivered multiple good films throughout his career. Celebrating his birthday, here are some of the best films the actor starred in.

The best Arjun Rampal films

Rajneeti

The film is a political drama directed by Prakash Jha. Arjun Rampal plays the character of Prithviraj ‘Prithvi’ C Pratap, Ranbir Kapoor’s brother.

Om Shanti Om

Deepika Padukone’s debut, this film is a romantic drama directed by Farah Khan. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist; the character of a film director named Mukesh/Mike Mehra.

Don

Don is an action thriller directed by Farhan Akhtar. It is based on the 1978 film Don starring Amitabh Bachchan. Arjun Rampal essays the character of Jasjit Ahuja in the film.

Rock On!!

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film revolves around the lives of four friends who reunite to relive their moments of glory as a rock band. Rampal essays the character of Joseph 'Joe' Mascarenhas.

Asambhav

Directed by Rajiv Rai, this film is an action drama. The film revolves around an Indian secret agent who is sent on a mission to find the country’s kidnapped President. Arjun Rampal plays the character of the secret agent named Captain Aditya Arya.

Aankhen

Starring Akshay Kumar and Sushmita Sen, Aankhen is a crime-comedy. Rampal is seen essaying the character of Arjun Verma in the film.

Daddy

Released in 2017, Daddy is a biopic based on the life of Arun Gawali and journey to how he became one of the most feared gangsters in the country. Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, Rampal plays the lead character (Arun Gawli) in the film.

