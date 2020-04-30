Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan No More: Arjun Rampal Pays Emotional Tribute To His 'mentors'

After Irrfan Khan's demise, the Hindi film industry incurred yet another loss after the legendary actor Rish Kapoor breathed his last today, i.e April 30, 2020. He was suffering from leukaemia, a type of cancer, for two years. His friend and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan broke the tragic news on his Twitter handle and soon after that, Rishi Kapoor's family too shared an official statement about Rishi Kapoor's death. The statement read:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Rishi Kapoor's death came as a huge blow to his friends from the film industry. Soon after the news broke the internet, condolences from all across the globe from fans and a lot of his contemporaries started pouring in on social media. Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day co-star Arjun Rampal is deeply saddened by the loss of two of his mentors, one day after the other. Thus, to pay his tributes to both the legendary actors, Arjun Rampal penned down a heartfelt note and shared it on his Instagram handle.

Arjun Rampal says, "Yesterday and today, two of the most talented artists bid us farewell"

Yesterday, the entire country was shocked after the untimely death of Irrfan Khan. Today, Bollywood incurred yet another major loss as the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away. Arjun Rampal, who starred alongside Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in the film D-Day is extremely saddened by the news and recently took to his Instagram handle to share an old photograph from one of the promotional events and penned down a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

Rampal captioned the post writing,

"Yesterday and today, two of the most talented artists, mentors, friends, fathers and co-actors bid us farewell, in times when we can’t go pay our respects physically. Lost for words and actions honestly. Rishi Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts. Prayers and strength with Neetu Maam, Ranbir, Riddhima all the Kapoor family. #riplegend #riprishikapoor"

