Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Juhi Chawla, Kubbra Sait, Amit Trivedi Pay Tributes

The tragic news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise came in earlier today after he was admitted at HN Reliance Hospital on Wednesday. His team issued a statement that read, “He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day”. Juhi Chawla, who had shared the screen with Rishi Kapoor, took to her Twitter handle and paid tribute to him. Moreover, Bollywood celebrities like Kubbra Sait, Richa Chadha, and Amit Trivedi, too, paid their respects to the actor on their social media accounts.

Juhi Chawla

No no no no .... this is not happening ...!! This is sad ............... ... very very very very very sad...!!! 🙈.... I'm shocked beyond words .....!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 30, 2020

Richa Chadha

Kubbra Sait

Reeling over one loss and plummeted into another.

I will remember you always for the encouragement and your smile.

Rest in Peace @chintskap #RishiKapoor



Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 30, 2020

Amit Trivedi

Demise of a another legend this morning.still can’t believe.whats with this year man.2020 sucks big time.may his soul rest in peace..condolences..#RishiKapoor — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) April 30, 2020

After the tragic loss of the actor, his family has issued a statement confirming his death. The statement reads as follow:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

