Arjun Rampal Got Backdated Prescription For Drugs, NCB Records Doctor's Statement: Sources

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at its office in Mumbai at around 11:30 am for questioning in connection with a drug case. Earlier, Rampal had sought time till December 21 to appear before the NCB citing personal reasons when he was summoned to appear on December 16.

Earlier, he was questioned by the agency on November 13 for around seven hours. The NCB last month conducted searches at Rampal's residence in Bandra area of Mumbai and seized electronic gadgets and some medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to the sources in NCB, new information is now coming to light and they confirm that Arjun Rampal got a backdated prescription from a Delhi based doctor for a medicine which falls under schedule H of NDPS act which requires doctor's prescription.

NCB has also recorded the doctor's statement under sec 164 IPC. The agency has also questioned another doctor in Mumbai in this regard. NCB has raised concerns over the prescription submitted regarding opioid drug tramadol found during the search at Rampal’s residence.

Rampal’s friend Paul Bartel and Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades have already been arrested by the agency.

NCB carries out 'biggest' seizure in Bollywood-drug nexus; supplier detained

A day before the search at Rampal's house, the NCB had arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu. The NCB launched the probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.



The central agency arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea and some other accused are currently out on bail.

NCB summons Arjun Rampal again in Bollywood drug probe; to be quizzed by Sameer Wankhede

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.