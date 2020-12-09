NCB Carries Out 'biggest' Seizure In Bollywood-drug Nexus; Supplier Detained

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday carried out its 'biggest' seizure to date under the Bollywood-drug cartel nexus, after it nabbed 5kgs of Malana cream (Hashish), small amounts of opium and ecstasy, and an amount of Rs 13.5 lakh cash in Mumbai.

The narcotics were recovered as a part of follow-up action by a team of NCB which intercepted alleged drug peddler Mohammad Azam Jumman Shaikh in the supply chain. After his house in Millat Nagar, Oshiwara was raided, 5 kg of Charas, small quantities of opium and ecstasy and INR 13,51,500 was recovered, as per the NCB.

"We have recovered 5kgs of Malana cream, that is Hashish, apart from that we have recovered small quantities of opium and ecstasy and an amount of Rs 13.5 lakh cash. The person who was arrested was a supplier. This is the biggest action in drug seizure under crime number 16. Some more people are being interrogated and we are investigating the supply chain. More developments expected," said Sameer Wankhede.

The said seizure is a part of a follow-up of Rhea Chakraborty Case and is the biggest haul of drugs seized in this particular case, as per the NCB. Mohammad Azam Jumman Shaikh is the main supplier of Charas linked to this case.

Apart from this, one person, namely Jinendra Jain was arrested in connection with the case. Notably, Jain was wanted by the NCB after he was named in the statement of drug peddler Anuj Keshwani, alleged supplier to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. As per a statement of NCB's Sameer Wankhede, Jinendra Jain was involved in the trafficking of Hashish in the Mumbai area. He has currently been placed under arrest.

'Malana cream' is the most desirable charas in the world. The said charas is grown only in Malana Region of Himachal Pradesh and its international market price ranges from 40-50 lakhs per kg.

