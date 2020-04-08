Arjun Rampal Has The Most Adorable Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal has been spending his quarantine with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades amidst the ongoing lockdown. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella have also been sharing some beautiful pictures with each other on their social media which has set the hearts of their fans fluttering. Arjun Rampal recently took to his social media to wish his girlfriend on her birthday with a lovely picture and a beautiful message.

Arjun Rampal had the most beautiful birthday wish for his girlfriend

Addressing her as his 'beautiful jaan', Arjun Rampal wrote that they will be celebrating her birthday today a little and that there will be a big celebration very soon. Gabriella can be seen all cuddled up in Arjun Rampal's arms in the lovely picture. Check out Arjun Rampal's post.

Arjun Rampal will soon be seen in the movie Nastik

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella recently welcomed their beautiful baby boy whom they named Arik. According to media reports, Arjun Rampal has been quarantining with Gabriella on the outskirts of a town in Mumbai wherein the actor was also shooting. He could not return from there owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. On the work front, Arjun Rampal will soon be seen in the Shailesh Verma directorial film Nastik. The movie will also star Meera Chopra and Harshaali Malhotra in the lead roles.

The Bollywood actor was also recently seen having an adorable time with his munchkin Arik Rampal amid the lockdown. It seems that the Rock On actor is making the most of this time to spend some lovely moments with his son. He took to his social media to share a beautiful picture with his son wherein they can be seen crawling together. Take a look at the picture.

