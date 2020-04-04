Arjun Rampal And Son Arik Have An Adorable 'crawling Combat' Amid Lockdown

Arjun Rampal was recently seen having an adorable time with his son Arik Rampal amid the lockdown. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed young Arik Rampal in July last year. Arjun Rampal has taken this time of quarantine to spend some precious moments with his son.

Arjun Rampal and Arik have an adorable "Crawling Combat"

Recently, Arjun Rampal took to social media to share an adorable picture with his son Arik Rampal where the two can be seen having a good moment. The father-son duo appeared to be crawling while locking their eyes with each other. Arjun Rampal shared this post and captioned it by saying that he too can crawl. Later on in the caption, Arjun Rampal mentioned that he is probably having a crawling combat with his son Arik.

At the end of the post, Arjun Rampal used the hashtag #stayathome to urge fans to stay indoors during this period of lockdown. Several celebrities like Arjun Rampal have started posting photos and videos of various things that they have been up to. This lockdown period has made several celebrities take up various hobbies and activities, going by some of their social media posts.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in J P Dutta’s multi starrer Paltan. The film was released back in 2018 and was loved by fans and critics alike. The star has stayed out of Bollywood ever since and his fans are eager for his return to the film industry.

