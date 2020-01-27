Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades Are Giving #couplegoals In These Adorable Pictures

Arjun Rampal is one of the finest Indian model's and actor. Dating rumours of Arjun and model, Gabriella Demetriades made rounds, soon after Arjun Rampal broke up with his wife, Mehr Jesia. Arjun kept his relationship with Gabriella under wraps for some time. But later, the actor made their relationship official through an Instagram post. Today, the two are proud parents of a little baby boy. Read ahead to know more-

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades’s love story

Arjun Rampal, who is the father of two girls, separated with wife Mehr Jessia after about two decades. Soon after their separation, Arjun found his sunshine in his model girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella met for the first time during an IPL after-party, which Arjun and Mehr's company organizes. The duo soon hit-it-off and it took no time for their friendship to bloom into love. Even though they haven’t filed for a divorce yet, Mehr has come to terms with the fact that Rampal has moved. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were blessed with a baby boy, Arik, on July 18, 2019. Not just Gabriella's parents, but Arjun's two daughters had also visited Mumbai's Hinduja hospital where Gabriella was admitted. The Rock On actor shared a picture on Instagram to announce Demetriades's pregnancy. The caption read, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby"

Adorable pictures of the couple

