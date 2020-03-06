Arjun Rampal Issues A Coronavirus Advisory On Instagram With Masked Selfie, Says 'be Safe'

Arjun Rampal was seen wearing a face mask as protection to shield himself against the outbreak of coronavirus in India. In the picture shared on social media, the actor issued a step by step advisory to prevent the 'damn virus'. He asked fellow citizens to carry hand sanitizers, avoid shaking hands and overall just be responsible. See below-

Arjun Rampal issues Coronavirus advisory:

Earlier, Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Tahira Kashyap were spotted at the airport covering their faces with a face mask as a precaution against Coronavirus.

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures of her wearing a white mask, as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak. She also urged her fans to stay safe. “Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe,” she captioned her Instagram post, which got lakhs of likes in just a few hours. She was seen dressed casually, in a white shirt, loose jeans and white sneakers, with a bag across her shoulder

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and writer Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram recently to share a picture of herself in a mask on a trip to Delhi. She narrated her experience of seeing many people at the Delhi airport in protective masks as a precaution against coronavirus outbreak in India.

South actor Prabhas too was papped at the Hyderabad Airport wearing a face mask as protection to shield himself against the outbreak of the virus. In the picture, the Baahubali actor is seen wearing a mask to guard himself from the virus. He was sporting a black t-shirt, white track pants, and a black cap.

Meanwhile, another person has tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the total confirmed cases in India to 31 as of March 6. The latest case has been confirmed in New Delhi. The patient had a travel history of Thailand and Malaysia and resides in Utaam Nagar in the national capital.

Coronavirus outbreak

Globally, more than 3,300 people have died, with the epicentre being in China. The virus has infected more than 98,000 people globally and has now spread to the United States of America, Europe, Australia, and as many as 80 other countries.

On March 1, UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock released US$15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the virus. The announcement came soon after the WHO upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high" – its top level of risk assessment. The WHO has said there is still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken.

