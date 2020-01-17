The Debate
Arjun Rampal Wishes His Daughter Mahikaa On Her 18th Birthday; Shares A Cute Post

Bollywood News

Arjun Rampal took to social media to wish his beloved daughter Mahikaa on her 18th birthday. Read on to know more details about the story.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
arjun rampal

Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa recently turned 18 and Rampal took to his social media account to share some pictures of Mahikaa growing from a small baby and into adulthood. Rampal also added a beautiful caption for his daughter, expressing his feelings and looking back at the journey they have had as father-daughter.

Arjun Rampal's Instagram is filled with pictures of him and his two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. The love shared between the daughters and the father is quite evident in Rampal's social media account.

READ: Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Highlights Importance Of Baby Vaccines

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

READ: Farhan Akhtar's Birthday Wish For Arjun Rampal Gives Major 'Rock On!!' Throwback Vibe

Arjun Rampal's daughters, Mahikaa and Myra were born to Mehr Jesia and the couple stayed together for 20 years before filing for a divorce. Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades also commented on the post with a heart emoji. Rampal has been dating Gabriella for quite some time now and fans cannot wait to see them married.

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades has several pictures on her social media account displaying their love for each other. They also have a son named Arik.

On the other hand, Arjun Rampal's fans have been eager to see him back in films. Rampal's last film was Paltan in 2018. The film did not do well at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics and fans. 

READ: Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades, Arik Chill By Beach In Goa As They End 'insane 2019'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

READ:Arjun Rampal: Top 4 Performances By Arjun Rampal You Shouldn't Miss

 

 

Published:
