Arjun Rampal Wishes His Daughter Mahikaa On Her 18th Birthday; Shares A Cute Post

Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa recently turned 18 and Rampal took to his social media account to share some pictures of Mahikaa growing from a small baby and into adulthood. Rampal also added a beautiful caption for his daughter, expressing his feelings and looking back at the journey they have had as father-daughter.

Arjun Rampal's Instagram is filled with pictures of him and his two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. The love shared between the daughters and the father is quite evident in Rampal's social media account.

Arjun Rampal's daughters, Mahikaa and Myra were born to Mehr Jesia and the couple stayed together for 20 years before filing for a divorce. Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades also commented on the post with a heart emoji. Rampal has been dating Gabriella for quite some time now and fans cannot wait to see them married.

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades has several pictures on her social media account displaying their love for each other. They also have a son named Arik.

On the other hand, Arjun Rampal's fans have been eager to see him back in films. Rampal's last film was Paltan in 2018. The film did not do well at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics and fans.

From carrying you around, to you having my back, a glimpse of these 18 years, some memories we shared and had, they fill my heart with pride and joy. My little angel into adulthood you dive, let’s keep creating our… https://t.co/TqrDqanjyV — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 16, 2020

