Arjun Rampal Gives A Cute Glimpse Of His Son Arik, Gabriella Demetriades Reacts; See Post

Arjun Rampal seems to be enjoying his fatherhood duties during the ongoing lockdown. The actor often floods his social media with some delightful pictures of his children. The Rock On actor is especially toppling the cuteness meter with some adorable posts of his son Arik. Recently, the actor took to his social media to share a super cute picture of his son.

Arjun Rampal shared a super cute picture of son Arik

The picture has Arjun's adorable munchkin having his back towards the camera. Arik can be seen overlooking a circle-shaped drawing against a red backdrop. Arik can be seen donning a grey tee and printed shorts. The Paltan actor captioned the post describing his 'rising son'.

While fans flooded the comments with immense love, Arjun's girlfriend and Arik's doting mommy Gabriella Demetriades also had a special reaction. She reacted on the post leaving a 'star emoji'. Take a look at Arjun's endearing post and Gabriella's reaction to it.

Arjun Rampal had an adorable birthday wish for his daughter Myra

Recently, Arjun also wished his daughter Myra on her 15th birthday with an adorable photo collage and a heartfelt note. He posted a compilation of six pictures, all of which represented different moods of his beloved daughter. In two of the pictures, she could be seen in her natural mood as she uses her phone or eats her meal.

Arjun had also gone on to add a picture where he and Myra could be seen sticking their tongues out as they clicked a goofy selfie. In another part of the collage, the Om Shanti Om actor could be seen posing with both his daughters, Myra and Mahikaa. In the caption for the post, Arjun penned down about all the little things that make the birthday girl happy.

The doting daddy mentioned delightful things like ice cream, painting, riding, babysitting, animals, and mac and cheese. While wishing Myra Rampal a happy birthday, the Housefull actor also hoped that she gets more and more happiness in her life. Have a look at the adorable post from Arjun's social media here.

