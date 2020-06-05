Arjun Rampal's Gf Gabriella Demetriades Reveals 'it's A Blessing Raising Arik In Lockdown'

Gabriella Demetriades recently spoke to a leading news daily and opened about raising her son Arik in the lockdown. Gabriella revealed that it has been a blessing because, with the Covid-19 lockdown, Arik gets her undivided attention. Gabriella Demetriades also exclaimed that she shows Arik plenty of games and that he often gets busy with whatever he wants to play with. She further revealed that Arik, these days, stumbles a lot as he has started to crawl fast.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Highlights Importance Of Baby Vaccines

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades keep sharing snippets of their whereabouts during the quarantine. Their adorable pictures together receive many praises from fans. A while ago, Gabriella posted a picture of Arjun with baby Arik as they posed amid a green scenic backdrop of trees and grass.

Arjun Rampal was seen wearing a t-shirt and a cap with a fully grown beard while he held on to his son. Gabriella was seen playing with Arik as he tried to play with her hair. The family looked adorable together and fans showered the post with a lot of love.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has the right pose to be healthy and fit

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took the internet by storm with news of their son's birth in July 2019. However, the duo had not shared pictures of baby Arik on their social media handle. Hence, now it's a treat for fans to watch Arjun Rampal and Gabriella's photographs with baby Arik. The trio has been shelling out major family goals.

Arjun's first post with Arik

Back in July, Arjun had revealed the name of his son and shared the most beautiful welcoming post for the little one. In his post, the actor, through the caption, said, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared in our lives. So blessed we feel gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal. (sic)"

The picture had little Arik holding his father Arjun's finger and fans rushed to congratulate the actor. Moreover, many popular faces from the industry also dropped their congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades pose for a family portrait, fans call it adorable

Also Read | Arjun Rampal has the most adorable birthday wish for girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.