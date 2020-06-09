Arjun Rampal Slams Troll Who Criticized Him For How He Held His Son Arik; Read Here

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is known to treat his fans with loving images of his son and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on social media. He had recently uploaded an adorable picture with his son Arik on his Instagram where Arik is seen hugging his father. However, people noticed that Arjun Rampal is also holding a knife in his hand while his son Arik is still in his arms. This shocked the netizens and several people took to the comments section to troll the actor. Arjun Rampal took to the comments section and slammed trolls.

Arjun Rampal slams the trolls

Arjun Rampal shared this cute picture and captioned it as, “A day well spent. #homie”. As netizens pointed out the knife in his hand, one user commented as “Why are we not talking about the knife in his hand ðŸ˜³”. Arjun Rampal hit back at the troll and replied to the comment. He tagged the user and commented as “was baby-proofing the house when he ran into my arms, but I love this image that’s why I shared. Hope u calmer now.” Arjun Rampal’s response to the troll is being praised by his fans. A lot of fans showed their support in the comment thread of his reply.

Arjun Rampal's reply to the troll

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend welcomed their first child together last year. Since then the adorable couple has been sharing a lot of endearing pictures of their son. Last year in July, Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades broke the internet with the news of their son’s birth.

Arjun Rampal's son Arik

Arjun Rampal had shared the news with a beautiful picture and had revealed the name of his son too. Arjun Rampal had captioned the picture as, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared in our lives. So blessed we feel gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal”.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the movie Paltan. The war drama was helmed by JP Dutta. After Paltan, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web series The Final Call. The web series also featured Sakshi Tanwar and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles.

