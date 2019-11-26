Arjun Rampal Birthday Special- His Best Five Films Which Shouldn't Be Missed

Arjun Rampal turns a year older today. The supermodel turned actor is on cloud nine nowadays as he recently won the Best Actor Actor Award for a Web Series titled The Final Call. The dapper actor has a massive fan following on social media, with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his most memorable performances.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal & Mehr Jesia Get Officially Divorced, Daughters To Live With Mother BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Arjun Rampal's five best roles

Pyar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001):

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Arjun Rampal is one of the most successful male models the world of modelling has ever witnessed. He has walked the ramp for all prominent designers internationally. After making a successful career in the modelling, in the year 2001, Arjun Rampal enthralled his Bollywood journey as an actor. He made an impressive debut with Pyar Ishq Aur Mohabbat as a lover boy. For his stellar performance in his debut film, Arjun Rampal won several awards that year. Like that of IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year and Screen Award for Most Promising Newcomer.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal Expresses His Delight Over Winning The Best Actor In A Web Series Award

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Arjun Rampal made quite an impact when he starred opposite Deepika Padukone in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Arjun Rampal played a ruthless villain in the film. The film was a massive hit, and the audiences and critics both lauded Arjun's performance. His role of Mukesh Mehra/ Mike became iconic. A must-watch film for Arjun’s fans.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal Lands In Delhi, Says, 'the Air Is Unbreathable'

Rock On (2008)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Arjun Rampal won the prestigious National Award for his brilliant portrayal as a musician in Rock On. He won it in the Best Supporting Actor category. Arjun looked extremely handsome in the film as Jo. His impeccable dialogue delivery and hard-hitting performance was the highlight of the film.

Rajneeti (2010)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

With Rajneeti, Arjun Rampal paved his way into the serious cinema. Rajneeti was a political-thriller, with an interesting star cast. But Arjun managed to leave a mark with his outstanding portrayal as a rational Youth leader in the film. His impeccable dialogue delivery and hard-hitting performance was the highlight of the film.

Daddy (2017):

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Daddy is one of the most underrated films of Arjun Rampal. The actor gave his life’s best performance in the film as Arun Gawli, a former gangster. It was a biopic, and Arjun left no stone unturned for getting into the skin of the character. A highly recommended film of the birthday boy that shouldn't be missed.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.