Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Highlights Importance Of Baby Vaccines

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, along with their son Arik, recently enjoyed a blissful vacation on the beaches of Goa. Gabriella took to her Instagram story to share some beautiful moments from their holiday, including the duo making Arik experience the beaches and pools. Gabriella has left no stone unturned in experiencing the best of her motherhood days with baby Arik. On January 16, she took to her Instagram to share her wonderful parenthood experience with Arik and also highlighted the importance of baby vaccines.

Gabriella Demetriades highlights the importance of 'combination vaccines' including DTP

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took the internet by a storm by breaking the big news of the birth of their son Arik in July 2019. However, the duo had not shared pictures of their son on their social media handle. Hence it was a treat for fans to watch Arjun Rampal and Gabriella's New Years photographs. On Thursday, Gabriella took to her Instagram to share her experience of motherhood. Talking about how every corner of the home feels different with Arik, Gabriella went on to highlight something important. She penned down the importance of baby vaccination.

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades said, 'On my journey of motherhood so far, I have come to realize that keeping my little one happy is all about staying informed and figuring out what would work best for him in different aspects. For example, I recently found out about combination vaccines, including DTP. With just one vaccine dose, babies can stay protected from multiple diseases. These vaccines are also not as painful and require fewer visits to the doctor’s clinic. Combination vaccines are WHO prequalified and used by many across the world'. Check out the post:

(Image source: Gabriella Demetriades Instagram)

