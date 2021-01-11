Arjun Rampal's Sister Komal Rampal Summoned Again By NCB In Bollywood Drug Probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has once again summoned actor Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal in connection with a drug case linked to Bollywood stars in Mumbai.

She was summoned by the investigating agency last week, however, on January 7, she informed the authorities about her inability to appear for questioning. Komal Rampal, who is a former Miss India finalist and entrepreneur, sought more time to appear, citing personal reasons.

Mumbai: Komal Rampal, sister of Arjun Rampal has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs case. — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

Arjun Rampal, who is also being investigated in the drug-related case, was questioned by the NCB on December 21, in the matter. The actor, his partner Gabriella Demetriades, her brother Agisilaos and a friend had all come under the scanner. The couple's friend named Paul Bartel was even arrested by the agency

This was followed by the authorities conducting a raid at Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades' residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on November 9. Their electronic items and alleged medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been seized. Later, Gabriella was interrogated on November 11 and 12, while Arjun Rampal was then questioned the next day.

Arjun Rampal issues statement

On December 21, Arjun Rampal was asked to explain the reason for producing a backdated doctor’s prescription for a medicine that under the schedule H of the NDPS act. Even the statement of the Delhi-based doctor, who prescribed the medicine, was recorded by the authorities. NCB has raised concerns over the prescription submitted regarding opioid drug tramadol found during the search at Rampal’s residence.

The actor had in December informed that he is fully cooperating with the investigation and he has nothing to do with drugs. On the first day of 2021, Arjun declared in a social media post that he was never on the wrong side of the law, without making any reference to his NCB summons.

The NCB has questioned numerous popular stars of the film industry in the connection with the drugs case, that emerged during the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The authorities even made arrests, not just of the celebs, but also of alleged drug peddlers across Mumbai.

