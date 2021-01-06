Arjun Rampal's sister summoned by NCB to appear today in Bollywood-linked drug case probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal, a former Miss India finalist and entrepreneur, for questioning in its ongoing investigation into the alleged drugs links of Bollywood celebrities. She has been asked to be present at the NCB office in Mumbai at 11 AM on Wednesday. This comes after the actor and his relatives faced heat from NCB over the past few weeks.

READ: Arjun Rampal Got Backdated Prescription For Drugs, NCB Records Doctor's Statement: Sources

Arjun Rampal and relatives under NCB lens

Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was the first to face NCB heat, and he was even arrested. Later, the authorities summoned Gabriella, who was questioned for two days in a row on November 11 and 12.

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)



NCB had conducted a raid at his premises on November 9. pic.twitter.com/CrM5NqvvxD — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

Arjun Rampal was then questioned by the investigating agency on November 13. The authorities had then summoned him again in December. After skipping the first summons, he was questioned again by the authorities on December 21.

This was after the agency conducted a raid at his residence in Bandra in Mumbai on November 9. They had seized electronic gadgets and alleged medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

As per sources, Rampal produced a backdated doctor's prescription for a medicine that fell under the schedule H of NDPS act. The agency also recorded the statement of Delhi-based doctor who had provided the prescription, under section 164 of the IPC.

The actor’s friend Paul Bartel was also arrested by the NCB.

READ: Actor Arjun Rampal Arrives At NCB Office For Questioning In Bollywood Drug Probe

NCB links into Bollywood drugs probe

The NCB has been investigating the alleged links of Bollywood stars into narcotics after finding evidence during the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The agency questioned numerous members of the film industry, and even arrested many well-known faces. This is apart from cracking down and arresting drug peddlers in various parts of Mumbai.

READ: Arjun Rampal Appears Before NCB For Questioning As His Friend Gets Arrested

READ: Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Makes Instagram Private After Brother's Arrest By NCB

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.