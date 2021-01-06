Arjun Rampal's sister Komal evades summons as NCB continues probe into Bollywood drug case

Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal evaded summons to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the investigation of the alleged involvement of Bollywood stars in narcotics. As per sources, she has informed the authorities about her inability to appear before the agency on Wednesday. Komal Rampal, who is a former Miss India finalist and entrepreneur, sought more time to appear, citing personal reasons.

READ: Arjun Rampal's Sister Summoned By NCB To Appear Today In Bollywood-linked Drug Case Probe

Arjun Rampal’s relatives under NCB scanner

Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal had been summoned for questioning at 11 AM on Wednesday. Previously, the actor, his partner Gabriella Demetriades, her brother Agisilaos and a friend had all come under the scanner.

Agisilaos and Rampal’s friend named Paul Bartel had even been arrested by the NCB.

This was followed by the authorities conducting a raid at Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades' residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on November 9. Their electronic items and alleged medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been seized.

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)



NCB had conducted a raid at his premises on November 9. pic.twitter.com/CrM5NqvvxD — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

READ: Arjun Rampal Got Backdated Prescription For Drugs, NCB Records Doctor's Statement: Sources

Later, Gabriella Demetriades was summoned for questioning. She was questioned on November 11 and 12. Arjun Rampal was then questioned the next day.

Over a month later, Arjun Rampal was questioned again by the NCB. As per sources, on December 21, he was asked to explain the reason for producing a backdated doctor’s prescription for a medicine that under the schedule H of NDPS act. Even the statement of the Delhi-based doctor, who prescribed the medicine, was recorded by the authorities.

The NCB questioned numerous popular stars of the film industry in the connection with the drugs case, that emerged during the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The authorities even made arrests, not just of the celebs, but also of alleged drug peddlers across Mumbai.

READ: Arjun Rampal Skips Second Summon; To Appear Before NCB On December 22 In Drug Probe

READ: NCB Summons Arjun Rampal Again In Bollywood Drug Probe; To Be Quizzed By Sameer Wankhede

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.